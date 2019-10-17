Venezuela Hails ‘Victory’ Over UN Human Rights Council Seat

Venezuela hailed its “victory” and celebrated an “important achievement” on Thursday after winning a seat on the UN Human Rights Council despite fierce criticism over its own record.

Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said the country would “celebrate a new victory for Bolivarian peace diplomacy,” in reference to the regime of socialist President Nicolas Maduro.

Attorney General Tarek William Saab described it as an “important achievement” while announcing the release of 24 detained opposition figures.