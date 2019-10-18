Delta Force, Dolphins Make Perfect Start In Women Basketball League Final 8

Delta Force began their 2019 Zenith Bank Women’s League National Final 8 campaign on a winning note on Friday after defeating Plateau Rocks 56-44 points.

Despite starting behind schedule, the group A game lived up to expectations as the Asaba based team sealed their win 11-10, 23-12-12, 12-21, 9-13 on the back of the man of the match performance from Ruth Okafor who recorded a double-double, scoring 20 points, 10 rebounds, and two assists.

Plateau Rocks won the first quarter 23-22, but it was not enough as Delta Force roared back in the second half to win.

READ ALSO: Ukrainian Star Edges Nigeria’s Qaudre In Lagos Open

The second game of the day between Black Gold Queens of Abuja and Dolphins of Lagos in Group B was a one-sided contest as Dolphins decimated the Abuja based team 84-35.

Gbihi Cynthia scored 13 points, two assists and two rebounds to hand her team a perfect start to the tournament.

The 18 points and four rebounds by Wandoo Hembem were not enough to give Black Gold the desired win.

More group games will be decided on October 19, said a statement by a Board Member of the Nigerian Basketball Federation (NBBF), Oni Afolabi.