Advertisement

It Takes More Than A Song To Unite People – Ron Kenoly

Channels Television  
Updated October 18, 2019
Ron Kenoly and other artistes at the Halleluyah Concert held recently in Lagos.

 

American Christian Worship leader and singer, Ron Kenoly believes that unity among people of a nation goes beyond a song.

The music legend was one of the ministers at Hallelujah Concert held recently at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos.

Hosted by gospel singer and humanitarian, Esther Osaji, the concert had other notal gospel singers including Panam Percy Paul, Nathaniel Bassey, Eben Rock, BJ Sax, among others lead thousands of worshipers.

READ ALSO: Watford Football Club Saved Me, Says Rock Legend Elton John

Ron Kenoly after the concert told Channels Television that it takes the intervention of the Holy Spirit for people to shun evil vices and worship God with one mind.

“Music is something that you do when you are united. However, it takes more than a song to unite people. It takes the divine intervention of the Holy Spirit to touch people’s hearts and lives and create an atmosphere of love and appreciation.

He added that this same intervention of the Holy Spirit is what is need for people to “eschew corruption, evil and bad things.”

The Lift Him Up crooner said one this is in place, then we can come together and worship God with one heart and mind.

 



More on Entertainment

BBNaija’s Mike Joins EME Management Board

Watford Football Club Saved Me, Says Rock Legend Elton John

Cuba Gooding Jr Denies Groping Two Women

Actress Felicity Huffman Begins Prison Term

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement