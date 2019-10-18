It Takes More Than A Song To Unite People – Ron Kenoly

American Christian Worship leader and singer, Ron Kenoly believes that unity among people of a nation goes beyond a song.

The music legend was one of the ministers at Hallelujah Concert held recently at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos.

Hosted by gospel singer and humanitarian, Esther Osaji, the concert had other notal gospel singers including Panam Percy Paul, Nathaniel Bassey, Eben Rock, BJ Sax, among others lead thousands of worshipers.

Ron Kenoly after the concert told Channels Television that it takes the intervention of the Holy Spirit for people to shun evil vices and worship God with one mind.

“Music is something that you do when you are united. However, it takes more than a song to unite people. It takes the divine intervention of the Holy Spirit to touch people’s hearts and lives and create an atmosphere of love and appreciation.

He added that this same intervention of the Holy Spirit is what is need for people to “eschew corruption, evil and bad things.”

The Lift Him Up crooner said one this is in place, then we can come together and worship God with one heart and mind.