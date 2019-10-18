Man Sentenced To Death By Hanging Over Murder Of MTN Staff

After more than three years of legal battle, the Kwara State High Court, has sentenced Ogundele David, to death by hanging over the killing of a staff of MTN Telecommunications, Abiola Tosin Ashinwo.

In a judgment given by the trial judge, Justice Adebayo Yusuf, Ogundele was convicted on two counts.

In the first count, he was convicted of committing an illegal act of stabbing Ashinwo with the intention of causing her death, thereby being guilty of culpable homicide which according to the judge, is punishable with death under Section 229 of the Penal Code Law.

He was also convicted for committing culpable homicide for causing the death of Ashinwo by stabbing her with a knife and thereby committing an offence punishable under Section 221 of the Penal Code Law.

The prosecutor, Abdulmumini Adebimpe Jimoh, had called four witnesses before the court; Inspector Yusuf Daudu, CPL Bunmi Adegboye, Abiola Ashinwo and ASP Gbadebo Adeyemi, as proof.

He also tendered some exhibits which included a Toyota Camry, a knife, a pair of rubber slippers, photographs of the deceased, a statement of the convict, among others.

Thereafter, the judge held that Jimoh was able to prove the case of culpable homicide against Ogundele.

Consequently, he ruled that for the first offence, he is to serve a 25-year jail term while he would be sentenced to death by hanging for the second charge.