Mexico Says Son Of Drug Kingpin ‘El Chapo’ Arrested

Channels Television  
Updated October 18, 2019
Mexican police patrol in a street of Culiacan, state of Sinaloa, Mexico, on October 17, 2019, after heavily armed gunmen in four-by-four trucks fought an intense battle with Mexican security forces. RASHIDE FRIAS / AFP

 

Mexican security forces on Thursday arrested one son of jailed drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman in an operation that triggered fighting in the western city of Culiacan, Security Minister Alfonso Durazo said.

Ovidio Guzman is one of the sons who have assumed control of part of the notorious cartel run by their father until he was extradited to the United States in 2017.



