Osimhen Wins French Ligue 1 Player Of The Month
Lille forward Victor Osimhen has emerged French Ligue 1 player for the month of September 2019.
The Super Eagles striker claimed 45% of total votes to emerge tops ahead of Monaco’s Islam Slimani (37%) second and Nantes’ Nicolas Pallois (18%) on third spot.
The former Golden Eaglets ace will now takes over from Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga who claimed the award in August.
The 20-year-old scored two goals in four league appearances for Lille in September.
He was on target in Lille’s 2-1 win against Angers SCO and the 2-0 victory at home to Strasbourg.
Osimhen took to twitter to express his gratitude after the big announcement, he said: “Player of the month of September. Major thanks to those who voted for me, I appreciate each and every one you, special gratitude go to my family, teammates and my loved ones. GOD is the greatest. We move.”
Player of the month of September💪🏽major thanks to those who voted for me,I appreciate each and everyone you,special gratitude goes to my family,teammates and my loved ones🤞🏽GOD is the greatest 🙏🏽we move✊🏽 @losclive…
— victor osimhen (@victorosimhen9) October 17, 2019
Osimhen joined Lille this summer from Belgian Sporting Charleroi and has scored seven goals in nine appearances in the Ligue 1.
🆕 Le premier sur @EA_FIFA_France, l'attaquant 🇳🇬 du @losclive @victorosimhen9 remporte le Trophée @UNFP du Joueur du Mois de septembre 🔥 !
🔝 #POTM
🎮 #FUT20
🏆 #TropheesUNFP pic.twitter.com/cpwLHYKdI8
— Ligue 1 Conforama (@Ligue1Conforama) October 17, 2019
View this post on Instagram
🆕 Le premier sur @ea_sports_france, l'attaquant 🇳🇬 du @losclive @victorosimhen9 remporte le Trophée @UNFP du Joueur du Mois de septembre 🔥 !
83 Ligue 1 POTM Victor Osimhen Player Zweview!
83 Ligue 1 POTM Victor Osimhen Player Zweview!
👇https://t.co/ZiGj04ZHfA pic.twitter.com/UgFu1nj7Nb
— Zwë 🍟 (@ZwebackHD) October 17, 2019
