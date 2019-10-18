We Have Defrayed N31bn Inherited Debt – Fayemi

The Kayode Fayemi administration in Ekiti State says it has defrayed inherited debts to the tune of 31 billion naira since assumption of office.

The governor while making the state of the state address at the state House of Assembly as part of activities marking the first year in office assures civil servants that salary arrears owed them by the last administration will be paid.

“Our focus now is how to gradually offset the remaining backlogs of salaries, pensions, subvention arrears and contractual debts. To the civil servants, I want to restate again that your arrears are not bad debts.” Fayemi stated.

The governor insists that critics have been proved wrong with the administration’s job creation drive as against the rumours that he was coming back to sack workers.

The Ekiti state helmsman highlights milestones recorded in his first year in office in the areas of agricultural development, international partnerships and industrial growth which will see the state dairy farm produce nine thousand litres of milk daily.

“Our moribund Ikun dairy farm is coming back to life with plans to produce nine thousand litres of milk daily over the next two years. Over the next one year we expect that there will be at least two major cassava processing plants and two major rice mills assembled in Ekiti ” Fayemi announced.