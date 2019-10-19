Gowon Remains A Symbol Of National Unity – Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has described a former Nigerian Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, as a symbol of national unity.

In a message to mark the 85th birthday of the former Head of State, Gbajabiamila eulogised Gowon’s love for Nigeria and his belief in the oneness of the country.

One of the significant things which he credited to Gowon’s love for the country was his establishment of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in 1973.

The Speaker, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, said “On this day, I join millions of Nigerians, and friends of Nigeria, to celebrate this icon and symbol of national unity as he marks 85 years on earth.

“In the years since he retired from active service, Gen Gowon has worked across the country to see to the establishment of peace and abiding prosperity and it is this work that will long be remembered as his greatest legacy.

“Nigerians will not forget in a hurry that the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), which worked to bring Nigerians together at a critical time in our history is the brainchild of this great Nigerian. Indeed, the history of our country will not be complete without a mention of Gowon.

“On this occasion of his 85th birthday, I join fellow Nigerians in offering special prayers to Allah to grant General Gowon continuous good health, protection and guidance”.