Home-Based Eagles Fail To Qualify For 2020 CHAN

Updated October 19, 2019
A file photo of home-based Eagles on training. Photo: [email protected]

 

 

Nigeria’s home-based Eagles have failed to qualify for the 2020 African Nations Championship.

Although Nigeria beat Togo 2-0 on Saturday at the Agege Stadium in the second leg of the final qualifying round, the win was unable to overturn the first-leg deficit.

The result means Togo’s Sparrow Hawks have qualified for the tournament to be hosted by Cameroon 4-3 on aggregate.

Nigeria participated in the last three editions of the biennial tournament but will now miss next year’s edition.



