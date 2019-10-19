Home-Based Eagles Fail To Qualify For 2020 CHAN

Nigeria’s home-based Eagles have failed to qualify for the 2020 African Nations Championship.

Although Nigeria beat Togo 2-0 on Saturday at the Agege Stadium in the second leg of the final qualifying round, the win was unable to overturn the first-leg deficit.

The result means Togo’s Sparrow Hawks have qualified for the tournament to be hosted by Cameroon 4-3 on aggregate.

Nigeria participated in the last three editions of the biennial tournament but will now miss next year’s edition.