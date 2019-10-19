National Security: Nigerian Army Recruits 5,000 Soldiers

As part of its efforts to improve national security, the Nigerian Army has recruited 5,000 soldiers.

Speaking at the passing out ceremony of the new soldiers, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin, assured Nigerians that the military will not rest on its oars until the country is safe from the threats of Boko Haram terrorists, armed bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements.

He also gave an assurance that the security challenges the country is currently facing will soon be a thing of the past as the military is working hard to finally defeat the insurgents.

“Nigeria is currently facing numerous security challenges occasioned by activities of Boko Haram terrorists, armed bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements… but I wish to state that these security challenges will soon come to an end as we will not rest on our oars,” he said.

Read Also: With Helicopters, Army Will End Boko Haram In Three Months – Theatre Commander

“Today marks yet another chapter in the history of this great institution and the country in general.

“I am glad that depot Nigerian Army has continued to evolve innovative ways of improving the standard in the training of personnel for the Nigerian Army.

“These realistic and result oriented trainings that are being impacted in young recruits here have been yielding positive results and this has been evident by the robust fighting spirit displayed by our soldiers in various theatres of operations,” he added.

While congratulating the soldiers on the successful completion of the training, General Olonisakin urged them to uphold the values of loyalty, discipline and selfless service, adding that a lot is expected from them.

The event which took place at the Nigerian Army depot, Zaria in Kaduna State, saw a display of silent drills, unarmed combat and a special combat March by the recruits to prove their operational proficiency.