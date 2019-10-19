VIDEO: How We Were Sexually Abused In Illegal Kaduna Rehab Centre – Victim

One of the female victims rescued from another illegal facility known as Malam Niga’s Rehabilitation Centre in Kaduna State has revealed how they were sexually abused.

The revelation came shortly after security operatives stormed another illegal facility at Rigasa area in Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

The operation was said to be personally monitored by the state governor, Mr Nasir El-Rufai, on Saturday, barely three weeks after the police rescued over 300 victims from a similar centre in Rigasa.

About 147 victims including 22 females and four foreigners were rescued by the police during today’s operation, many of whom were found in chains.

Narrating her experience at the centre, the victim told Channels Television that she and her female colleagues were sexually harassed by the son-in-law of the owner of the centre, Malam Niga.

She stressed that they made attempts to report to Malam Niga but he would not listen to them, saying his son-in-law could not have done such a thing.

According to the victim, the daughter of the owner of the facility, Fatima, was aware of the wrongdoings of her husband.

She added that Fatima punished them severally and quarrelled with her husband whenever she noticed any form of communication between him and the victims.