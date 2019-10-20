Complete List Of Winners At The Headies 2019

Nigeria’s most anticipated award of the year, the Headies Music Awards held on Saturday, October 19.

The 13th edition of the Headies Award which took place at the Eko Hotel and Suites, was full of glitz and glamour, as Nigerian celebs turned up looking all elegant and classy.

Great performances made the night a really entertaining one, however, the night was not just about performances, it was a night to reward talent.

Various awards were given to different artist for their works within the year in focus.

Below is a full list of winners at the 13th headies.

Rookie Of The Year:

Barry Jhay

Best Vocal Performance (Female):

Teni (Uyo Meyo)

Best Vocal Performance (Male):

Wurld (Wishes and Butterfly)

Best Street Hop Artiste:

Chinko Ekun (Able God)

Best Recording of the Year:

Teni (Uyo Meyo)

Best Rap Single of the Year:

Falz the Bad Guy (Talk)

Best Alternative Song of the Year:

Johnny Drille (Finding Efe)

Best Rap Album of the Year:

Falz the Bad Guy (Moral Instruction)

Lyricist On The Roll:

A-Q(Crown)

Best Collabo:

Zlatan ft Burna Boy(killin Dem)

Best Performer:

Yemi Alade

Best R&B Single:

Seyi Shay(Gimme Love)

Best Pop Song:

Teni case

Best R&B Pop Album:

Mayor of Lagos( Mayorkun)

Headies Viewers Choice:

Teni(Uyo Meyo)

Best Music Video:

(BURNA BOY YE) Clarence Peters

Hip hop World revelation:

Mayorkun

Best Album of the Year:

Falz( Moral Instruction)

Producer Of The Year:

Killertunes(Fake Love by Duncan Mighty ft Wizkid)

Headies Special Recognition Award:

Paul Okoye( C. E. 0 One Africa Music Fest)

Next Rated:

Rema

Song of the Year:

Burna Boy(Ye)

Artiste of the Year:

Burna Boy