Davido Celebrates Birth Of New Son In Style

Nigerian singer and record producer, David Adedeji Adeleke (Popularly known as Davido) is celebrating the arrival of his first son with wife-to-be Chioma Rowland.

A very happy Davido took to social media in the early hours of Sunday to share a lovely photo in which he had his new born wrapped in his embrace.

In another social media post, the songwriter could be seen popping a bottle of champagne to celebrate his son.

