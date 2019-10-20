Advertisement

Davido Celebrates Birth Of New Son In Style

Channels Television  
October 20, 2019

 

Nigerian singer and record producer, David Adedeji Adeleke (Popularly known as Davido) is celebrating the arrival of his first son with wife-to-be Chioma Rowland.

A very happy Davido took to social media in the early hours of Sunday to share a lovely photo in which he had his new born wrapped in his embrace.

In another social media post, the songwriter could be seen popping a bottle of champagne to celebrate his son.

