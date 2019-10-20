Kebbi Beach Soccer Team Ready For Turkey Tournament

Coach of the Kebbi Beach Soccer club, Abdullahi Isa, has expressed confidence in the team’s preparedness for the maiden edition of the World Winners Cup.

According to coach Isa, the team who are expected in Alanya, Turkey today to compete at the competition, are not be bothered about the quality of their opponents.

Isa, who has been preparing the team for the championship, is confident the Kebbi Fishers will impress and understand current trends that will aid in developing the sport in the country.

“We know the quality of our opponents but it doesn’t bother us. We have prepared well and focused on giving Africa a good representation.”

The Kebbi Fishers have been drawn in group d with Levante UD of Spain, Germany’s Real Munster and Napoli Patron of Greece.

Group A has Alanya BS of Turkey, Hungary’s Goldwin Pluss, Moghavemat Yadz of Iran and China’s Meizhou Hakka.

Flamengo of Brazil, Boca Gdanks of Poland, Shahin Khazar of Iran and Kuwait’s Al-Arabi were drawn in group b while BSC Kristall of Russia, Copenhagen BS of Denmark, AT Licata of Italy and Iraq’s Masafi Al Wasat complete group c.

Chairman of Kebbi Beach Soccer Club, Mahmud Hadejia is pleased with the level of preparation, thanked all those who have supported the project and asked for more support during and after the tournament.

“We are the only team from Africa, so we have a huge responsibility to do well at the championship. We have good players, some have even joined the national team. We hope to have a good tournament.”

Twenty teams will participate at the tournament organized by beach soccer worldwide from the 21st till the 27th of this month.