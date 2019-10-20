Advertisement

Rublev Celebrates 22nd Birthday With Kremlin Cup Title

Updated October 20, 2019
Russia’s Andrey Rublev reacts after winning the Kremlin Cup tennis tournament men’s singles final match against France’s Adrian Mannarino, in Moscow, on October 20, 2019. AFP

 

Russia’s Andrey Rublev celebrated his 22nd birthday in style by clinching the Kremlin Cup on Sunday for his second career title.

The sixth-seeded Rublev eased past France’s Adrian Mannarino, who was runner-up to another Russian Karen Khachanov last year, 6-4, 6-0 in a one-sided final.

Rublev, the world number 31, had won his first title in Umag in Croatia in 2017.

Before this week, he had never won a match at his hometown tournament.

In the women’s final, Belinda Bencic fought back from a set down to beat home star Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 3-6, 6-1, 6-1.

The victory came a day after the 22-year-old Swiss clinched the final slot at the season-ending WTA Finals in Shenzhen, a tournament boasting record $14 million prize money.

It is the first time that Bencic has reached the WTA Finals where she will line up with Ashleigh Barty, Karolina Pliskova, Simona Halep, Bianca Andreescu, Naomi Osaka, Petra Kvitova and Elina Svitolina.

Earlier this season Bencic won the WTA event in Dubai and reached the final at the Mallorca Open.

