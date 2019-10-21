Alleged Money Laundering: First Witness Testifies As Fayose’s Trial Resumes

About three months after his re-arraignment, the trial of the former governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, has resumed at the Federal High Court, Lagos with the testimony of the first prosecution witness.

Fayose is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged money laundering.

The first witness, Mr Lawrence Akande, a Banker with Zenith Bank Plc, had initially testified before former trial judge, Justice Mojisola Olatoregun.

But following a petition written by the EFCC alleging bias against the judge, the matter was re-assigned to Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke with the implication being that all the witnesses who had testified before the previous judge would have to testify afresh.

13 witnesses listed by the anti-graft agency had initially testified before the previous judge.

They included officials from several commercial banks, as well as a former Minister of State for Defence, Sen. Musiliu Obanikoro.

In his testimony before Justice Aneke today, the first witness, Mr Lawrence told the court that as “a person of high network”, his bank sought patronage from Mr Fayose.

He admitted that Mr Fayose maintained three accounts with the bank namely Spotless Investment, De Privateer, and a personal account domiciled in Lagos.

The witness also mentioned that sometime in June 2014, he received a call from Mr Fayose informing him that there will be a business transaction in Akure which he passed on to the Akure Zonal Head of the branch to handle.

The banker then denied direct knowledge of the transaction including lodgements, payments or deposits.

After listening to the testimony, Justice Aneke then adjourned the trial till Tuesday, October 22.