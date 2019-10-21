Advertisement

Federer Celebrates 1,500th Match With Basel Breeze

Channels Television  
Updated October 21, 2019
Swiss Roger Federer serves a ball against German Peter Gojowczyk during the 1,500th match of his career at the opening day of the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament on October 21, 2019 in Basel.  FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP

 

Roger Federer opened his bid for a 10th title at the ATP Swiss indoors in Basel on Monday, crushing German qualifier Peter Gojowczyk 6-2, 6-1 in the opening round.

This was a landmark 1,500th career match for the 38-year-old Swiss legend as he chases his 103rd title.

Federer is defending the 2018 title at his hometown event. The victory improved his career record at the tournament to 72-9 and increased his Basel win streak to 21 straight matches.

Federer, who has made the Basel final on all of his last 12 visits, owns ATP titles this season in Dubai, Miami and Halle.

AFP



More on Sports

Champions League: Mbappe Set For Role Against Club Brugge

Paris Reveals Golden Marianne Logo For 2024 Olympics

Leganes Coach Pellegrino Leaves Club After Reaching Agreement

Criticism ‘Bothers Me’, Says Zidane

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement