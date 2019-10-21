Advertisement

Nine Killed In Fresh Burkina Faso Attack

Channels Television  
Updated October 21, 2019
FILES) In this file photo taken on March 02, 2019 Burkinabe soldiers take part in a ceremony in Ouagadougou.  ISSOUF SANOGO / AFP

 

Nine people were killed in northern Burkina Faso late Sunday, in the latest attack in a region struggling with a jihadist revolt, a security official said.

“Armed individuals carried out an attack on the village of Zoura, killing nine people, all of them civilians,” the source said on Monday. On Saturday, four soldiers and a police officer were killed and 11 others injured in twin attacks in the embattled region.

AFP



More on Africa

Johannesburg Mayor Resigns In Race Row

Sudan Rape Victims Insist Al-Bashir Must Face ICC Trial

20 Dead In DR Congo Bus Accident

Ex-Cote d’Ivoire Rebel Chief To Run For President In 2020

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement