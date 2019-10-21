Advertisement
Nine Killed In Fresh Burkina Faso Attack
Nine people were killed in northern Burkina Faso late Sunday, in the latest attack in a region struggling with a jihadist revolt, a security official said.
“Armed individuals carried out an attack on the village of Zoura, killing nine people, all of them civilians,” the source said on Monday. On Saturday, four soldiers and a police officer were killed and 11 others injured in twin attacks in the embattled region.
AFP
