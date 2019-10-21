Oyo Govt Targets N20bn Monthly IGR Within Next Four Years

The Oyo State government has set a target of N20 billion to be earned as Internally-Generated Revenue (IGR) monthly within the next four years.

The State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatunbosun, disclosed this at a one-day Workshop for the State media officers which held at the Film Theatre of the Ministry at the weekend.

According to Olatunbosun, the State’s IGR was reported to be between N2billion and N2.5billion during the tenure of the former Governor, Abiola Ajimobi – a situation which he says the current Governor, Seyi Makinde, hopes to change before the end of his first tenure.

Olatunbosun explained that the four cardinal points of the administration are in the areas of education, primary healthcare, agro-business and security.

He further stated that currently, all efforts are being made to plug tax holes so as to increase the State’s revenue.

He also urged the media officers to key into the governor’s agenda to achieve the set target.

“It is the belief of governor Seyi Makinde that Oyo State can be taken from a civil service-propelled economy to an agro-business-driven economy and before the first term of this administration runs out, we will be looking towards achieving about #20billion IGR target.

“You cannot enlighten people as a media practitioner if you are not enlightened, therefore the current administration believes in training of its officers to achieve maximum yield and productivity, especially for them to key into the agenda and aspirations of the government.

“This government is pro-people and would always deal with communication from the bottom to the top, we believe in the use of town hall meetings where all stakeholders would gather and set target for government as well as give feedback on the activities of the administration.

“All these require government media officers to be up-to-date, diligent and efficient, they are the reasons government has embarked on training the officers in this particular cadre among others,” he declared.

Also at the event were the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Taiwo Adisa and the Executive Assistant to the governor on Administration, Idowu Ogedengbe, who said the state government was working towards improving human capital index of the state workers towards enhancing the economy of the State.