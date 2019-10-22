Alleged Money Laundering: Bank Official Testifies In Fayose’s Case

The trial of the former governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, continued today with the testimony of a Zenith Bank official, Dr Abiodun Oshode, who told the court how the bank took a bullion van to the Akure airport in 2014 to evacuate a cash sum of N1.219bn from an aircraft.

The witness told trial judge, Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke, that the request for the service was made by Abiodun Agbele, an aide to the former governor, Ayo Fayose.

The witness also testified that a former Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro, was present during the operation at the airport.

Oshode said after taking the N1.219bn cash to the bank, Agbele supplied three bank accounts into which the monies were to be lodged.

He listed the three accounts as those of Privateer Nigeria Limited; Spotless Investment Limited and a personal account of His Excellency, Ayo Fayose.

The witness also listed “Ayodele Fayose and Mrs Olayemi Fayose” as the signatories to the account of Spotless Investment Limited.

Under cross-examination, the witness admitted that though there was nothing inappropriate about the transaction, the bank reported the N1.219bn cash lodgment to the authorities in line with the standard practice that banks must report cash transactions above N1m for an individual and N5m for a corporate body.

The banker also admitted that there was no time that the former governor filled any teller dealing with the money.

Subsequently, Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke, adjourned further proceedings till Wednesday, October 23.