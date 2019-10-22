Court Orders Forfeiture Of Properties Linked To Diezani’s Associate, Kola Aluko

A Federal High Court Sitting in Lagos has ordered the interim forfeiture of three properties linked to Mr Kola Aluko, a close associate of former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Allison-Madueke.

Two of the properties are located in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory while one is located in Lagos.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says the properties are situated at Plot 3389 & 3390, Margaret Thatcher Close, off Queen Elizabeth Street, off Yakubu Gowon Street, Asokoro Cadastral Zone, Abuja and purchased with the sum of 18 million dollars and N350m while the third property known as Avenue Towers and located on Plot 1391, Tiamiyu Savage Street, Victoria Island, Lagos is said to have been purchased with 55 million dollars.

Justice Mohammed Liman granted the interim order of forfeiture following an exparte application filed and argued before him by the EFCC prosecutor, Rotimi Oyedepo.

The judge also directed the EFCC to publish the order in any National Newspaper to enable any interested person to show cause why the properties should not be forfeited permanently to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Thereafter, the judge fixed November 12 for further proceedings.