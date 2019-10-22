EFCC Arrests Instagram Celebrity Mompha With Wristwatches Worth N20m

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Lagos office, has arrested a renowned social media celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha popularly known as Mompha for alleged involvement in internet-related fraud and money laundering.

This was disclosed by the anti-graft agency in a tweet on their official handle @officialEFCC.

Wristwatches valued at N20million were recovered from Mompha during the arrest.

According to the EFCC, Mompha is a premium and first-class customer of one of the popular international airlines and has carried out fraudulent activities under the guise of being a Bureau de Change operator.

The EFCC added that Mompha’s display of wealth on social media flaunting huge amount of foreign currencies strengthened their suspicion.

He was arrested on Friday 18, October 2019 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on his way to Dubai Emirate following intelligence reports by the EFCC from collaborative law enforcement agencies.

“Investigations have also revealed that Ismaila is only using the BDC business, he jointly owned with his siblings, as a decoy to launder his proceeds of crime.

“However, the suspect has volunteered useful information to the operatives and has admitted to be reasonably involved in the first two cases he was alleged to be involved.

“At the point of arrest, five wristwatches with a total worth of over twenty million naira (N20, 000, 000: 00) was recovered from him,” the EFCC statement read in part.

The EFCC said the suspect will soon be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

Mompha on his verified Instagram handle described himself as, “CEO Mompha Bureau De Change💰Citizen of The Sky.” He is popularly known as one of Nigeria’s wealthiest socialites on social media, using Instagram to post pictures of his family’s wealth.

In some of his most recent posts, he featured a yellow Ferrari and a 2020 Rolls Royce Wraith Eagle VIII he claimed to have purchased for N180 million.