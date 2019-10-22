NAF Jets Kill ‘Several Terrorists’ In Borno Community

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says its jets have killed several terrorists at Bukar Meram community in Borno State.

NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, disclosed this in a statement sent to Channels Television on Tuesday.

He noted that the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya conducted the operation in continuation of the sustained onslaught against terrorist elements in the north-east region of the country.

According to Daramola, several Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters were killed at Bukar Meram on the fringes of Lake Chad in the northern part of the state.

“The operation was executed yesterday, 21 October 2019, based on credible intelligence reports that indicated a resumption of the use of the location to provide logistics support to the terrorists, using fishing activities as a cover.

“Accordingly, the ATF dispatched its attack aircraft to engage designated areas within the settlement,” the Air Commodore said in the statement.

He added that before the strikes, over 35 terrorists were observed within the area of interest.

The attack aircraft, Daramola stated, subsequently engaged the location in successive passes, recording accurate hits on the target area.

He said this led to the neutralisation of several ISWAP fighters as well as the destruction of some of the structures.

The air force spokesman affirmed that NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, would sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the North-east.