Tusk Recommends EU Leaders Back Brexit Extension

The president of the European Council Donald Tusk said Tuesday that he will recommend to EU leaders that they postpone Brexit beyond the current October 31 deadline.

“Following Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to pause the process of ratification of the Withdrawal Agreement, and in order to avoid a no-deal Brexit, I will recommend the EU27 accept the UK request for an extension,” he tweeted.

“For this I will propose a written procedure,” he said, which means that the 27 other member state leaders would not have to convene an emergency summit.