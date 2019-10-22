Advertisement

Tusk Recommends EU Leaders Back Brexit Extension

Channels Television  
Updated October 22, 2019
European Council President Donald Tusk speaks during a debate on the results of October EU summit at the European Parliament on October 22, 2019 in Strasbourg, eastern France.
FREDERICK FLORIN / AFP

 

The president of the European Council Donald Tusk said Tuesday that he will recommend to EU leaders that they postpone Brexit beyond the current October 31 deadline.

“Following Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to pause the process of ratification of the Withdrawal Agreement, and in order to avoid a no-deal Brexit, I will recommend the EU27 accept the UK request for an extension,” he tweeted.

“For this I will propose a written procedure,” he said, which means that the 27 other member state leaders would not have to convene an emergency summit.



