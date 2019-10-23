Police Say Truck Containing 39 Bodies Entered From Belgium

British police said a truck with 39 bodies found earlier Wednesday in an industrial park east of London had entered the UK at nearby Purfleet from the Belgian port of Zeebrugge.

“After further enquiries, we now believe that the trailer travelled from Zeebrugge into Purfleet, and docked in the Thurrock area shortly after 12:30am this morning (2330 GMT Tuesday),” Essex Police said, having earlier said they thought it had entered Britain at Holyhead in Wales.