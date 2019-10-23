Buhari Congratulates Canadian PM Trudeau On Re-Election

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, on his election victory.

The President extended his goodwill message to the Canadian leader on Wednesday in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina.

He also felicitated with the Liberal Party and Canadians generally on the outcome of the federal election in that country.

“As a major trading partner, with Nigeria-Canada trade totalling $948.4 million in 2018, President Buhari looks forward to a continued relationship with Prime Minister Trudeau across a wide range of shared values and interests,” the statement said.

President Buhari recalled noted that the visit of Canada’s Governor-General, Julie Payette, to Nigeria in October 2018 provided an opportunity for Nigeria to appreciate the humanitarian assistance of Canada to civilian populations affected by the Boko Haram insurgency.

He noted the common membership of Nigeria and Canada in the Global Counter-Terrorism Forum and several other international organisations.

The President was optimistic that both countries would continue to stand together on issues of peace and security that guarantee a better and more secure world for all.