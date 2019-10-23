Court Fixes Date To Hear Danny Young’s Suit Against Tiwa Savage, Mavin

A Federal High Court in Lagos has fixed a date to hear the suit filed by a Nigerian musician, Olumuyiwa Danladi popularly known as Danny Young, against a fellow musician, Tiwatope Savage, over alleged copyright infringement.

In the suit, labelled FHC/L/CS/230/2019 and pending before Justice Mohammed Liman, Young is claiming N205 million in damages against Tiwa for allegedly, using his musical work titled ‘ONE’ without lawful authority.

Also joined in the suit is her record label, Mavin Records, owned by Don Jazzy.

Danny Young filed the suit through his counsel, Mr Justin Ige claiming the sum of N200 million in damages against the defendants for copyright violation.

He is also claiming N5 million as cost of action and demanding an account for profits accrued to the defendants from the use of the infringing musical work titled ‘ONE.’

The Plaintiff filed the suit since February 13.

The court has consequently, now set down the suit for definite hearing on November 5.

Danny Young told Channels Television that Tiwa and her team have refused to react to the allegation and even communicate with the accusers so they couldn’t explore the option of settling out of court or through an arbitration.

Tiwa and Mavin are yet to file a defense to the accusation.