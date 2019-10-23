Advertisement

FEC Approves Change Of Name For Ministry Of Communications

Channels Television  
Updated October 23, 2019

 

The Federal Executive Council has approved the change of name for Ministry of Communications.

At the meeting on Wednesday, FEC says the ministry is now to be called Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo chaired the meeting in the absence of President Muhammadu Buhari who is away on official duty in Russia.

