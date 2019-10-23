FEC Approves Change Of Name For Ministry Of Communications

The Federal Executive Council has approved the change of name for Ministry of Communications.

At the meeting on Wednesday, FEC says the ministry is now to be called Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo chaired the meeting in the absence of President Muhammadu Buhari who is away on official duty in Russia.

READ ALSO: NASS Tasks MDAs To Provide Targets For 2020 Budget Implementation

This morning, I presided over the Federal Executive Council Meeting. pic.twitter.com/d1Tzl1JxbU — Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) October 23, 2019