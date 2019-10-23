Kane Challenges Tottenham To Bring Champions League Spirit Into Premier League

Harry Kane says Tottenham’s 5-0 Champions League mauling of Red Star Belgrade will count for little unless they use it as a catalyst to turn around their miserable Premier League form.

Tuesday’s result at home against the Serbian champions revives Mauricio Pochettino’s sides hopes of European progress after a humiliating 7-2 defeat by Bayern Munich earlier this month.

Spurs, who reached last season’s Champions League final, are second in Group B with four points after three matches, behind leaders Bayern.

Kane, who scored twice against Red Star, said he hoped Tottenham would take the momentum from their win into their match against Premier League leaders Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

“At home we were expected to win this game so we can’t get too carried away with it,” he said. “We have to stay focused and take the positives and take them into the Premier League.

“It is exactly what we needed, a great performance, a lot of energy, plenty of goals, a clean sheet — a perfect night.

“But it doesn’t stop here, it was a game we were expected to win. We have got a very tough game on Sunday so I hope we can take momentum into that.”

Spurs have only won three of their nine Premier League games so far and are in seventh place after some patchy performances, five points off the top four.

– Tough game –

Kane admits his side are playing catch-up and knows it will not get any easier against Jurgen Klopp’s high-flying side.

“It is always better when you are coming off a win rather than a loss or a draw,” said the England captain. “But of course we know in the Premier League we are far behind and have a lot of catching up to do.

“Sunday will be a tough game. They have started the season very well so we have to make sure we put in a performance similar to Tuesday.”

Dele Alli, recalled to the starting line-up for the past couple of matches, said Tottenham’s players remain “1000 percent” behind Pochettino.

“When things are not going our way it is easy for people to try and get at the manager but we need to look at ourselves as players,” said the midfielder. “We are doing that and we are going to keep working hard.”

Despite Tottenham’s struggles, Alli, whose season has been blighted by injury and poor form, said the reaction from outside the club had been over the top.

“It is strange because since we have been together here we probably have not been through this situation,” he said.

“But I do not think it is that much of a big deal. We have just got to keep working hard and focus on ourselves, not listen to too much that is going on around the outside.”

