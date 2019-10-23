Advertisement

Police Bursts Illegal Detention Center In Adamawa, Rescue 15 Victims

Channels Television  
Updated October 23, 2019

Fifteen people have been rescued from an illegal detention centre in Wuro Hausa, a suburb in Yola South local government area of Adamawa state.

Confirming the incidence to Journalists by telephone the Police Public Relations Officer Suleiman Yahaya revealed that it was an operation by the state’s command that led to the rescue of the fifteen persons and the arrest of four operators of the centre.

According to the police spokesman,  the sting operation which led to the rescue of the victims, was as a result of a tip off.

According to an eye-witness, the victims at the centre were detained by an old man and young persons serving as his monitoring agents.



