Troops Arrest Suspected Gunrunner In Kaduna, Recover Six Rifles

Troops of the Nigerian Army attached to Operation Thunder Strike have arrested a suspected gun runner, one Alhaji Shehu in Kaduna State.

The Deputy Director of Army Public Relations in One Division, Colonel Ezindu Idimah, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

According to him, the suspect is believed to be a supplier of arms and other dangerous weapons to bandits in Chikun local government area of the state.

Colonel Idimah explained that the troops acting on reliable information trailed the suspect to his residence on Saturday at Sabogaya village in Chikun LGA.

He added that a search was conducted and six AK 47 rifles were recovered from the suspect’s house.

READ ALSO: Customs Arrest 15 Suspects For Re-Bagging Foreign Rice

The Division’s spokesman said the suspect claimed that only one of the weapons belonged to him while the rest were kept by his son, brothers, and in-laws.

He noted that efforts were ongoing to apprehend the other suspects as the troops were already on their trail.

In another development, Idimah revealed that troops also arrested one Kamilu Lawal who was negotiating with a vigilante operative to loan him his rifle.

The suspect, according to him, intends to embark on a kidnap operation and promised to reward the security operative with the sum of N150,000.

The army colonel said the two suspects would be handed over to the police after preliminary interrogation for further investigation and prosecution.