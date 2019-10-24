Adamawa Governor Nominates Atiku’s Son, 22 Others As Commissioners

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has nominated Mr Adamu Atiku and 22 others as commissioners in the state.

Adamu is the eldest son of a former vice president and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general election, Atiku Abubakar.

The governor forwarded the names of the nominees in a list which was read out at Wednesday’s plenary of the Adamawa State House of Assembly presided over by the Speaker, Aminu Iya-Abbas.

The House Committee Chairman on Information, Mr Japhet Kefas, however, said no date had been fixed for the screening of the nominees.

“The House will decide next week on a date for their screening,” Kefas said.

This comes barely two days after members of the State Assembly approved the list of 40 special advisers nominated by the governor.

Others who made the commissioners’ list include the PDP Secretary in Adamawa, Abdullahi Prambe, and two loyalists of the PDP’s presidential candidate, Ibrahim Mijinyawa and Umaru Daware.

Both men had resigned as commissioners during former Governor Muhammadu Bindow’s administration and defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the PDP.

Governor Fintiri also nominated three women namely – Justin’s Nkom, Wilbina Jackson, and Lami Patrick.