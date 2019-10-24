Breast Cancer: Aisha Buhari Encourages Women, Girls On Self Examination

Wife of President, Aisha Buhari on Thursday encouraged women and girls to cultivate the habit of doing a monthly self-breast examination.

Mrs Buhari said with the monthly examination will give room for early detection and ensure in saving the lives of many women.

She made this call in a post on her verified Instagram handle @aishambuhari

“I call on all Nigerian women and young girls to make a commitment to always do a monthly self-breast examination because early detection is key to saving lives. Let us all join Medicaid Cancer Foundation @medicaidcf to #Walkawaycancer,” her post read.

Mrs Buhari in the post also shared pictures of where she was being presented with a branded T-shirt with the inscription “Walkaway Cancer.”

Also in the picture was the wife of Kebbi State Governor, Dr Zainab Bagudu; and a lady presenting the T-shirt to the President’s wife.