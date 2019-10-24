Advertisement

Breast Cancer: Aisha Buhari Encourages Women, Girls On Self Examination

Updated October 24, 2019
File photo of Mrs Aisha Buhari

 

Wife of President, Aisha Buhari on Thursday encouraged women and girls to cultivate the habit of doing a monthly self-breast examination.

Mrs Buhari said with the monthly examination will give room for early detection and ensure in saving the lives of many women.

She made this call in a post on her verified Instagram handle @aishambuhari

“I call on all Nigerian women and young girls to make a commitment to always do a monthly self-breast examination because early detection is key to saving lives. Let us all join Medicaid Cancer Foundation @medicaidcf to #Walkawaycancer,” her post read.

Mrs Buhari in the post also shared pictures of where she was being presented with a branded T-shirt with the inscription “Walkaway Cancer.”

Also in the picture was the wife of Kebbi State Governor, Dr Zainab Bagudu; and a lady presenting the T-shirt to the President’s wife.



