Jimmy Carter Released From Hospital After Fall

Channels Television  
Updated October 24, 2019
 former US President Jimmy Carter attends a book signing event for his new book ‘Faith: A Journey For All’ in New York City.  AFP

 

Former US president Jimmy Carter has been released from hospital, three days after suffering a fall at his home, The Carter Center said Thursday.

The 95-year-old suffered a “minor pelvic fracture” in the fall at his home in Plains, Georgia, on Monday and was admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center.

The Carter Center said he had been released from hospital and was “looking forward to continuing to recuperate at his home.”

Carter, who was president from 1977 to 1981, injured his head October 6 in a previous fall at his home but turned up the next day to volunteer at a Habitat for Humanity site with a black eye and a bandage covering 14 stitches.

