Man Demands Justice For Sister, Two Others Allegedly Killed By ‘Drunk Driver’

Two students of the University of Jos and a tricycle rider have been killed following an accident in Plateau State.

Jemima who was in her second year and her friend – Jennifer, a final year student – had left for church on Sunday morning as usual, but never knew that would be their last day.

Both ladies lost their lives to what was described as a “reckless driving” as a result of the action of a man said to be celebrating his birthday.

Late Jemima’s elder brother, Othniel Anselm, who narrated his ordeal on Twitter, said the ladies had boarded a tricycle to church before the tragic incident ensued.

According to him, what was supposed to be a “harmless journey” turned sour when the car of the suspect identified as one Daimler Augustine Daniel went over the road barricade and hit the tricycle conveying the victims.

‘All I Want Is Justice’

In the process, the tricycle rider was said to have died on the spot while the two passengers were rushed to a military hospital.

However, both women were reportedly rejected by officials who demanded a police report before they could be admitted to the facility.

“Sissy (Jemima) and her friend were still alive, and hence, rushed to the nearby hospital: 347 Nigerian Airforce Hospital, 303 Rayfield Road, NAF Station on Bauchi-Jos Expressway.

“This hospital rejected both of them … From there, they were rushed to another hospital but before any medical help could be given, Jemima and Jennifer had died,” Anselm sobbed.

He added, “My sister, her friend and the tricycle driver, were casualties of the reckless driving of a stoned driver. Jemima and Jennifer died as a result of a failed medical system.

“And their (suspected) murderer may go scot-free because of corruption within the police force. All I want is justice. I owe my sister that much.”

#justiceforjemima

On the other hand, Anselm alleged that Daimler who survived the accident confessed to being drunk after celebrating his birthday overnight before the tragedy struck.

The suspect was said to have been detained at ‘Anglo Police Station’ located along the Airport Road in the Plateau State capital.

Anselm said Daimler was later granted bail on Tuesday by the police, allegedly without the consent of the families of the victims.

Although he acknowledged that the police reached out to them, he insisted that his family was contacted on Wednesday.

“My dad and older brother decided to travel to Jos to stop this from happening. They left early this morning (Thursday), only to get there to find out that Mr Daimler had been released two days ago even before the call came through to my dad,” he said.

Jemima’s brother quoted a source as saying that the police state claimed that the accident occurred as a result of the actions of the suspect and the late tricycle rider.

He, however, argued that pictorial evidence showed otherwise, adding that the police should have allowed justice to run its course.

Anselm condemned the purported decision to grant bail to the suspect and called for justice for the victims.

He said, “Even if he (Daimler) was going to be granted bail and afterwards charged to court … was it supposed to be done without the consent of the victims’ families? It is wrong on many levels.”

Meanwhile, #justiceforjemima dominate twitter trends on Thursday as sympathisers joined the call for justice in the case.

This, perhaps, caught the attention of the Minister of State for Employment and Productivity, Mr Festus Keyamo, who condoled with the families of the victims.

Mr Keyamo also gave assurance that he would call the attention of the authorities in Plateau to ensure the victims get justice.

Deep and sincere condolences. Their killer will not go scot-free, I assure you. I will personally bring this to the attention of the authorities in Plateau State, especially the Ministry of Justice, follow up the matter and ensure you get justice. https://t.co/n5BittMDD6 — Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) October 24, 2019

Police React

The police authorities in Plateau have confirmed the incident, saying it happened at Nyingi in Jos South Local Government Area of the state.

They, however, said that claims that the suspect had been released were untrue.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Tyopev Mathias, told Channels Television on Thursday that Daimler driver complained of severe pains two days after the incident.

According to him, the suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment and has since been in detention while investigations were ongoing.

The command’s spokesman gave assurance that Daimler would be charged to court for manslaughter as soon as investigation was concluded.