Orelope-Adefulire Asks Private Sector To Support FG On SDGs

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, Mrs. Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire on Thursday called on stakeholders in the private sector to support the Federal Government in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGS).

Orelope-Adefulire made this call while addressing participants at the golden anniversary of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) Alumni association.

Speaking on the topic, “How Nigeria can achieve the sustainable development goals by 2030,” the presidential aide noted that the private sector is the driving force of the SDGs.

She explained that the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) were set up by the United Nations in 2000 to ensure that all 191 member states achieve the goals by 2015.

The goals include eradicating extreme poverty and hunger; access to universal primary education; promoting gender equality and empower women.

READ ALSO: UNILAG Alumni Holds 50th Anniversary

Others include: reducing child mortality; improving maternal health; combating HIV/AIDS, malaria, and other diseases; ensuring environmental sustainability; and developing a global partnership for development.

The presidential aide also noted that when the world leaders met in September 2015 in New York to address the journey so far, the world realised that the private sector can help the government greatly in achieving the SDGs.

“I know quite sure that on September 25, 2015, the (world) leaders met again at the United Nations General Assembly to review and adopt the SDGs.

“In the heart of the SDGs is the private sector because under the MDGs, there was no discussion of the private sector. The world believes that the private sector, with their expertise, resource mobilization, tenacity they can help the public sector (by) working together to achieve the SDGs,” she said.

Orelope-Adefulire also revealed how her office was created by the Federal Government of Nigeria when they realised the importance of the SDGs.

The SDG office was created by the Federal Government in 2015 to ensure that the institutional framework, action plan, and network were in place to achieve the SDG goals.