Police Discover Illegal Rehabilitation Centre In Ilorin

Another illegal rehabilitation centre has been uncovered by the Kwara State police command in Ilorin the state capital, with one hundred and eight inmates living in inhuman conditions.

The centre held in its confines one hundred and three males and five females with ages ranging between twelve and forty, several of whom were chained.

The victims looked malnourished and unkempt, allegedly as a result of being denied food for days.

While some of the rescued inmates admitted to being wayward and drug users, they described their experience as horrific, and asked the government to ensure the closure of such centers across the country.

The police say the victims will be investigated to ascertain the claims of being dropped at the centre willingly, before they are returned to their parents.