Leicester Beat 10-Man Southampton 9:0

Channels Television  
Updated October 25, 2019

 

Leicester City on Friday equalled the biggest ever win in Premier League history with an 9-0 hammering of Southampton.

Ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy both hit hat-tricks as Brendan Rodgers’ side moved second with the biggest ever away win in the history of the league.

They are five points behind unbeaten leaders Liverpool after the landmark win but will drop back to third on Saturday if Manchester City beat Aston Villa.



