Channels TV Moves Up Among Top 50 Brands In Nigeria

Twelve-time award winning station, Channels Television now ranks seventeenth position among the top 50 brands in Nigeria, coming behind industrial, multinational and banking giants such as Dangote Cement, GTbank and Nestle.

According to the latest survey by Brands Nigeria, Channels Television moved up 3 points from its position last year, and ranks 59.7 in brand strength measurement points, under the media category.

About 52 percent or 26 brands within the survey are international brands, while 48 percent or 24 others are Nigerian brands.

The Banking & Financial Services categories took the lead again with 12 brands. Five of them among the top 10.

This was followed by the Consumer Goods with 9 brands while conglomerates had 5 brands.

Beverages, Media and Oil & Gas had 4 brands each, the automobile and agriculture had 2 brands each, while manufacturing, construction and retail each had 1 brand in their categories.

Top Gainers – PZ Cussons emerged the highest gainer this year, moving 17 places upward, from 40th position last year to 23rd in 2019. This is followed by Flourmill of Nigeria Plc who moved 14 places, now on 33rd. Others are Seven Up, from 31st to 18th.

Shell, FCMB and Eco Bank made a return this year at 41st, 44th, and 49th positions respectively.

Eleven brands maintained their 2018 position on the table, these are Dangote, MTN, GLO, UBA, Zenith Bank, Nigerian Breweries, Multichoice, Friesland, Oando, Forth Oil and Axa- Mansard

Also twelve brands got special recognition for the leadership category, they include: Agriculture – Olam, Automobile – Toyota, Banking and Financial Services – GTBank, Beverages – Coca-Cola, Conglomerates – Dangote Group, Consumer Goods – Dufil Prima Foods, Electronics – Samsung, Manufacturing – Lafarge, Media- Channels, Oil & Gas – Total, Retail- Shoprite, Telecoms – MTN Nigeria.

Dangote group emerged the most valuable brand in Nigeria for the second year, followed closely by MTN and Globacom as most valuable multinational and telecommunication brands.

The top brands and category leaders will be honoured in Lagos on November the 30th.