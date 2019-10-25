NJC Sets Up Panels To Probe Eight Judges

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has set up committees to investigate eight judges for alleged judicial misconduct.

This was disclosed at its meeting held in Abuja on Thursday while recommending the appointment of four Supreme Court Justices, four Heads of Court, thirteen Judicial Officers for Federal and State High Courts and one Kadi for Sharia Court of Appeal;

The council asked President Muhammadu Buhari to give approval for the appointment of the apex court Justices and some state governors for the Judges of the state high courts.

READ ALSO: NJC Recommends Appointment Of Four Supreme Court Judges, Other Officers

Those recommended for the Supreme Court seat are Justices Adamu Jay Rock from North East, Emmanuel Agim, C Oseji both from South-South and Helleen Morenikeji Ogunwumiju from South West.

The judges are being elevated from the Court of Appeal to the apex court.

Also at the meeting which was presided over by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Muhammad Tanko Ibrahim, President Buhari was asked to appoint Justice John Terhemba Tsoho as the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court and Justice B. B Kanyip as President of the National Industrial Court.

The Governors of Edo, Ondo, Akwa-Ibom, Kogi, Anambra, Taraba, Abia, Osun, Nasarawa and Jigawa States are to give approval for appointments of 22 successful candidates for appointment as Judicial Officers.

Justice Esther Amenaghawon Edigin was recommended for appointment as the Chief Judge of Edo state.