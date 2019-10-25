Volleyball League: Police Team Bounce Back To Beat Imo Babes

Nigeria Police team bounced back from two sets down to beat Imo Babes 3-2 (25-22, 17-25, 19-25, 25-20, 15-8) on matchday 6 of the National Volleyball League Division One in Bauchi.

The Police team got off to a flying start by winning the first set 25-22, but could not sustain the momentum as Imo Babes won the second (25-17) and third set by 25-19.

The Police team led by Taiwo Oladipupo produced extraordinary performance to win the fourth set by 25-20 and eventually secured a win by snatching the fifth set by 15-8.

Coach Oladipupo admitted that Imo Babes gave his team a tough first in the second match of the team. He said his team struggled in the opening because they didn’t execute the strategies he gave them.

According to the national team coach, “I must admit that Imo Babes made me very uncomfortable and made me unbalance after they won the second and third set of the match. They should determination and zeal to beat us but my girls were the better side; we took advantage of their lapses in the fourth set and won the game.

“We could have easily beaten them easily but my players underrated them and did not play according to instruction. This almost cost us the game but I am happy we eventually won”, he added

The coach of Imo Babes, Uche Ogbonna commended his team for giving the Police team a good fight. Coach Ogbonna said changes will be made when the team meets Zamfara Babes on Saturday.

“I commend my players for their exceptional performance today; the crowd cheered us because they were happy with what they saw in our team. We lost to a more experienced team and lessons have been learned”. He said.

In other matches played in the men’s category, Niger Brass secured their first win after beating ABM of Katsina 3-2 (18-25, 25-21, 18-25, 25-17 15-13).

Sunshine Spikers beat Offa VC 3-0 (25-18, 27-25, 25-15) while COAS Spikers managed a 3-2 (25-16, 25-20, 22-25, 12-25, 15-7) victory over Kada Kings.