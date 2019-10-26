Students, Teachers Abducted From Kaduna School Regain Freedom

Six students and two staff of Engravers College who were kidnapped from their school recently have regained their freedom.

The Kaduna State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan confirmed their release in a statement today.

He said, “We are relieved that this criminal violation of the right to liberty is over and that they are all back safely.

READ ALSO: Kidnappers Demand N5m To Free Kaduna Principal

“The victims, most of whom are minors, and their families will now be focusing on recovering from this undeserved trauma. We appeal for considerate reporting of their ordeal and respect for their privacy.

“As we continue to combat banditry, kidnapping, and other crimes, the Kaduna State Government urges all our communities not to give comfort to criminals by dividing victims and inserting ethno-religious narratives for the activities of ruthless miscreants”.

He further called on the residents of the state to be vigilant and continue to cooperate with security agencies in the battle to secure the state.

The students were abducted from their school hostel on October 3, 2019.