Court Grants Detained Journalist, Abiri Freedom

Detained journalist, Jones Abiri, has finally been released from custody.

Mr. Abiri, who was detained on May 22 after his arraignment at a Federal High Court in Abuja, was released after meeting all his bail conditions on Friday evening.

The publisher and editor-in-chief of weekly source newspaper is facing trial for alleged links to armed militants in the Niger Delta.

He was first arrested in 2016 and released two years after an intense campaign by activists and the media.

Although Mr. Abiri was granted bail in June, he was unable to meet the bail conditions till October the 21st, when the court varied the conditions.

The initial bail which had a bond of 100 million naira had included a condition that Mr. Abiri produced a surety within Abuja in like sum.