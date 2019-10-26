Ganduje Constitutes Panel To Investigate Cases Of Missing Persons In Kano

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has set up a commission of inquiry into the cases of missing persons in the state.

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, announced this in a statement forwarded to Channels Television, following the rescue of nine children kidnapped in Kano but later found in Anambra State.

“The Governor of Kano State, do hereby, notify the general public of the appointment of the persons named in the schedule hereto as commissioners with authority to hold a Commission of Inquiry into cases of missing persons in Kano State, from the year 2010 to 2019 with effect from 30th October, 2019 to 30th November 2019,” the statement read.

Part of the terms of reference given to the commission is to conduct an inquiry into cases of missing persons in Kano from 2010 to date and to procure all such evidence, written or oral.

It also has a duty to examine all such persons as witnesses as the commissioners may deem it necessary or desirable to procure or examine.

According to the statement, the panel is asked to summon any person in the country to attend any meeting of the commissioners to give evidence or produce any document or other things in his possession and to require the evidence (whether written or oral) of any witness to be made on oath or declaration.

It added that the commission has the mandate to admit or exclude the public, including the press from any of its hearing and prepare comprehensive data of missing persons in Kano State within the period and circumstances in which they disappeared.

The committee was also directed to find out the immediate and remote causes of such cases as well as prepare and submit a written report, including findings and recommendations to the state government.

The panel is chaired by Retired Justice Wada Rano and would be inaugurated on Thursday next week.