Gowon Seeks Support For Security Agencies To Tackle Challenges

Former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd), has called for the support of all Nigerians for the security agencies to tackle contemporary and emerging challenges facing the nation.

He made the call on Saturday during a courtesy call on the acting Governor of Kaduna State, Hadiza Balarabe, at Government House in the state capital.

The elder statesman believes the task of ensuring peace, security, and development of the society should not be left for security agencies alone.

He noted that individuals and communities have a role to play by availing security agencies with intelligence information about criminals within their domain.

General Gowon also reiterated that the peace and unity of the country were non-negotiable and urged the citizenry to support the government.

On her part, Mrs Balarabe aligned herself with the position of the elder statesman and thanked him for the visit.

She described General Gowon as a patriotic Nigerian, a role model, and source of inspiration to all Nigerians, especially for his passion in mobilising for prayers for the nation’s unity, security, and progress.