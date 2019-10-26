Judge Kidnapped In Edo Regains Freedom

The Federal High Court judge, Justice Abdul Dogo, who was kidnapped on Tuesday at Ibilo, in Edo state has been rescued.

A police source confirmed to Channels Television that Justice Dogo was rescued in the early hours of today by operatives of the inspector general’s intelligence response team.

He said Justice Dogo was released from a forest behind the Federal College of Education in Itape, Kogi state.

Although the victim was said to have sustained a minor injury, he has since been reunited with his family in Abuja.

The gunmen had demanded a 50 million naira ransom but it was not confirmed if any ransom was paid.

Justice Dogo of the Federal High Court Akure in Ondo State was kidnapped along with his driver at the Ibilo/Isua Akoko axis, a border area between Ondo and Edo states, on their way from Abuja to Akure.