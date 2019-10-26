Advertisement

Renewed Violence In Iraq Protests Kills Six

Channels Television  
Updated October 26, 2019
Iraqi protesters gather near the capital Baghdad’s Al-Jumhuriyah Bridge on October 26, 2019, during an anti-government rally. AFP

 

Six people were killed in the Iraqi capital and a southern city on Saturday, officials said, pushing the overall death toll in this month’s anti-government protests to more than 200.

Three protesters were killed in Baghdad and another three people died in the southern city of Nasiriyah, according to Ali Bayati of the Iraqi Human Rights Commission.

Those in Nasiriyah were shot dead while torching a local official’s home, a police source told AFP.

AFP



More on World News

Man Charged Over Deaths Of 39 People In UK Lorry

UK Truck Tragedy: 20 Vietnamese Feared Dead

Over 40 Police, Soldiers Abducted In Myanmar

Protesters Ask Roman Mayor Raggi To Resign

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement