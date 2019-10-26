Renewed Violence In Iraq Protests Kills Six

Six people were killed in the Iraqi capital and a southern city on Saturday, officials said, pushing the overall death toll in this month’s anti-government protests to more than 200.

Three protesters were killed in Baghdad and another three people died in the southern city of Nasiriyah, according to Ali Bayati of the Iraqi Human Rights Commission.

Those in Nasiriyah were shot dead while torching a local official’s home, a police source told AFP.

AFP