VIDEO: Youths Shut Benin-Lagos Highway As Car Kills Four People

It was a sad day for the residents of Uselu in Edo State as four ladies were killed by a BMW saloon car.

The incident happened on Saturday in Egor Local Government Area of the state.

According to witnesses, the car rammed into the victims while they were waiting to board a bus along the Benin-Lagos highway.

This caused tension in the area as a crowd of angry youths stormed the scene and razed down the car involved in the accident.

The youths also locked down the road while some of them told Channels Television in an interview that some police officers allegedly shot and took away three persons in their bid to clear the blockade they had set up.

The Edo State Commissioner of Police, Danmallam Mohammed, who visited the scene confirmed the incident to Channels Television.

He also gave assurance that the police would launch an immediate investigation into the purported shooting by the security operatives.