56-Year-Old Quack Doctor Arrested For Killing Housewife During Abortion

The Ogun state police command says it has arrested a 56year old suspected quack Doctor Salahudeen Jamiu for carrying out abortion that led to the death of a house wife and mother of four in Ota area of the State.

According to the state police public relations officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested following a report by the husband of the deceased

“The husband of the deceased reported at onipanu division that he received a call from one Dupe Odebunmi who claimed to be a nurse that his wife one kehinde Olakitan was sick and on admission at Mojisola Maternity clinic belonging to the suspect,” he said.

“He stated further that on getting to the clinic, he found nobody there, but on his way back home, he discovered the corpse of his wife in front of a building close to his house. ”

“Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer Onipanu division Superintendent of Police, Magdalene Adeniji detailed her detectives to launch a manhunt for the Operator of the Maternity center”

“Their efforts yielded positive result when the suspect was arrested on the 24th of October 2019.”

“On interrogation, the suspect admitted carrying out an abortion on the deceased who was brought to him by her friend named Dupe Odebunmi and that the deceased a mother of four died in the process.”

“He confessed further that it was out of fear that made him dumped her corpse in the frontage of a house close to the woman’s residence. ”

According to him,the remains of the deceased has been deposited at general hospital ota mortuary for autopsy.

“Meanwhile, the commissioner of police cp Bashir Makama has ordered the transfer of the suspect to homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for proper investigation and prosecution.”

The commissioner of police also appealed to members of the public to always patronize qualify health providers whenever the need arises instead of seeking medical assistance from quack and unqualified practitioners.