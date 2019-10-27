Flood Ravages Community, Renders Residents Homeless In Taraba

Property worth millions of Naira have been destroyed by flood in Dampar community of Ibi local government area of Taraba state.

The flood which is said to have commenced late Saturday night has rendered many of the residents homeless and forced them to take refuge in IDP camps, relations apartments.

Though no loss of life, many residents lament the rise in water level, saying that this is the first of its kind in the area.

It has also forced some residents to move upland for safety.

Police outpost, schools and worship centres were not also spared.

The want government to assist them in rebuilding their homes and provide relief materials to cushion their hardships.

Damper district is one of the three districts that made up Ibi local government area of Taraba state. Others are Ibi and Sarkin Kudu district.